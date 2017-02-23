TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Late Night Movie TONIGHT: The Edge of Seventeen

Student Union & Activities presents

Thursday Night Movie 

TONIGHT

The Edge of Seventeen

10 pm 

LOCATION CHANGE: SUB ALLEN THEATRE

High-school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother.  Starring Hailee Steinfeld,  Haley Lu Richardson,  and Blake Jenner. 

Bring your friends and enjoy a free drink & popcorn from Hospitality Services.  The Student Union Building will be open until midnight.  Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required.  Limited seating.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

2/23/2017

Autumn Arthur

autumn.arthur@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 2/23/2017

SUB Allen Theatre

