You may be able to participate in this study if you:



1. are female



2. are between 21-35 years old



3. consider yourself to be a "social drinker"



4. have no history of alcohol dependence



A brief online survey will be used to determine if you are able to join the study. Even if you are not able to join the study, you will be entered into a semi-annual drawing for a $20 Amazon gift card, simply for completing the eligibility survey. Should you qualify, you will complete two parts of the study:



1. First, you will be asked to complete a 30-minute online survey, on your own time, about your personality, mood, typical drink preferences, and verbal ability.



2. Second, we ask that you come into the research lab to complete a measure of your verbal ability. Later in this same session, you would also be asked to taste and remark on the appeal of different types of beer.



To thank you for your time, you will receive $25 for being in the full study.



Your participation and data are completely confidential.



If you would like to participate in the study, please e-mail your name, phone number, and the best times to contact you to: ttu.verbaltastestudy.2013@gmail.com



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.