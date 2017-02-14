Join us for Texas Tech University Climate Science Center's popular event, "Science by the Glass," next Tuesday, February 14th at 6:00PM!

Please remember that our Science By The Glass events are held at Fox & Hound on 82nd and Quaker where there will be a 5PM happy hour followed by a fascinating talk at 6PM by Melanie Tatum. The title of her discussion will be, "Trash to Cash: Tech's Recycling Turns to Scholarships."

Science by the Glass events are informal discussions that bring together members of the community with TTU faculty and students to discuss topics related to science, climate, and society.

This event is free and open to anyone in the Lubbock community, so come on out and spread the word.