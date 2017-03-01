Promote the events, activities and projects of your department by advertising in the Texas Techsan, the official publication of the Texas Tech Alumni Association. If you want to reach Red Raiders, the Texas Techsan is the most cost-effective way to reach your target audience.



Ad space is still available for the May/June 2017 issue and beyond. The ad copy deadline for the May/June 2017

issue is March 1, 2017. Our circulation is more than 30,000 per issue and our rates start as low as $453.75 per issue.



To reserve your ad space for 2017 and beyond, please contact the Texas Tech Alumni Association at 742.3641.