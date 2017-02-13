Suspicion was Hitchcock’s fourth American film, but the first one he made outside of his initial Hollywood contract with David O. Selznick and thus the first in which he was granted the kind of creative freedom he’d previous experienced in England. This was also the first film (of four) he made with Cary Grant and the only film in which he directed an actor to an Academy Award (Joan Fontaine’s Best Actress Oscar).

Drawing on Iles’s novel, but changing both events and characters to fit his own vision (as he would do regularly throughout his career), Hitchcock’s film tells the story of a shy heiress courted by a charming gentleman. Once married, however, she begins to suspect that he is planning to murder her. Hitchcock's trademark suspense builds as he turns the audience this way and that - questioning her sanity and Grant's intentions!

Hitchcock argued with the studio over the ending, which he wanted much darker. Even though he lost that battle (they were never going to let Cary Grant be a murderer), he began to exert his creative control and create his ‘brand’. His name began to accompany the title on his very next film.

