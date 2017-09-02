Alpha Phi Omega is dedicated to giving back to the community of Lubbock and the surrounding area by partnering with organizations like Bridge of Lubbock, Boys Scouts of America and Boys and Girls Club to reach all aspects of our community. We also focus on providing leadership opportunities by giving new members the opportunity to plan service events that they're interested in.





See what we're all about at our RUSH service event this Thursday (2-9-17) from 6:30-8:30 in MCOM 153 to help us make Valentines cards for the Lubbock Empowerment Center.





AND

Show up to our Induction in EDUC 001 at 7:00 p.m. this Friday (2-10-17) in business casual attire to become an official member!









Questions?

Contact our Head Pledge Trainer- Andrew Stires: andrew.stires@ttu.edu

Follow us on our social media- Twitter (@ttuapo) Instagram (ttu_apo)