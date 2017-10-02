TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SIGMA DELTA PRESENTS AN ACADEMIC LECTURE

Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society will host an academic lecture on February 10 from 5:00 - 6:00 pm in Room 351 in the Education Building.  The invited presenters include graduate students who will speak on specific topics related to their field as well as providing tips on doing  research. 

The lecture will be followed by a reception. For more information about this event, please contact the President of Sigma Delta Pi, Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
2/8/2017

Originator:
Gayle Jeffers

Email:
gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2017

Location:
351 Education Building

