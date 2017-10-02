Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society will host an academic lecture on February 10 from 5:00 - 6:00 pm in Room 351 in the Education Building. The invited presenters include graduate students who will speak on specific topics related to their field as well as providing tips on doing research.

The lecture will be followed by a reception. For more information about this event, please contact the President of Sigma Delta Pi, Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com.

