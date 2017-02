Are you having trouble saving money? Come join Red to Black Peer Financial Coaching and participate in America Saves Week. Find us in the Sub Courtyard the week of February 27th- March 2nd 11am-2pm and learn ways to efficiently save money. Create your savings goal with Red to Black Peer Financial Coaches. Visit www.r2b.ttu.edu for more information Posted:

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 2/27/2017



SUB Across from Copymail



