The Student Counseling Center is inviting students to join a psychotherapy group designed to help students struggling with disordered eating and/or body image issues. The group will provide students with the opportunity to connect with others struggling similarly, experience a safe recovery environment, explore painful emotions, create insight, build motivation for recovery, and decrease barriers to recovery. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 10:00am to 11:20am and will start in February. If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please e-mail the leaders, Barry Motter or Michelle Young, barry.motter@ttu.edu, michelle.young@ttu.edu, or call the Student Counseling Center at 742-3674. Those interested in joining will have a pre-group appointment with the leaders to be sure that the group is an appropriate fit for their needs.