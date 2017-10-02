TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Student Counseling Center is inviting students to join a psychotherapy group designed to help students struggling with disordered eating and/or body image issues.  The group will provide students with the opportunity to connect with others struggling similarly, experience a safe recovery environment, explore painful emotions, create insight, build motivation for recovery, and decrease barriers to recovery. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 10:00am to 11:20am and will start in February.   If you are interested in attending or would like more information, please e-mail the leaders, Barry Motter or Michelle Young, barry.motter@ttu.edu, michelle.young@ttu.edu, or call the Student Counseling Center at 742-3674.  Those interested in joining will have a pre-group appointment with the leaders to be sure that the group is an appropriate fit for their needs.
2/10/2017

Anne Young

michelle.young@ttu.edu

Student Counseling Center


