Alpha Omega is a Christian organization on campus that provides outlets to help your further your relationship with God. We strongly believe in studying the Bible out in order to live it. If you're interested in growing in your relationship with God as well as your knowledge of the Bible feel free to attend one of our Bible talks and devotionals. Membership is free and nothing is required.

Bible discussions and devotionals rotate every Thursday.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email Bree at briana.casillas@ttu.edu for more information.



