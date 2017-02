Participants will have the choice to be interviewed separately or in a focus group with other foster alumni. For more information or interested in participating contact Cindy Garza at cindy.martinez@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Institutional Review Board.

2/27/2017



Cindy Garza



cindy.martinez@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies





Research