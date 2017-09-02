Kappa Delta Chi is a service sorority part of the Multicultural Greek Council at Texas Tech. This is our LAST week of Rush from Jan. 31-Feb. 11th.

TONIGHT we will be having a kickboxing mixer with the gentlemen of Alpha Phi Alpha at the Boys and Girls Club! An instructor will be there to teach us all how to kickbox and get a great workout out of it! Transportation can be provided if needed, contact: 956-369-6534.





If you cannot make our event tonight, there is still one last chance to meet the sisters of Kappa Delta Chi tomorrow!

FRI. FEB. 10 - Scavenger Hunt, 6pm @ SUB Cafeteria





For more information email: alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.