The purpose of Pretty Young Queens is to be an avenue for women of this campus to come together, inspire, uplift, and encourage one another. Our mission is to fulfill our purpose through a sense of community responsibility as well as to develop leadership skills through educational, philanthropic, and cultural activities in a positive environment so that every woman can transform into the Queen they want to be. Pretty Young Queens is a brand new organization here at Tech. We would love to get a chance to meet you and formally introduce ourselves!

