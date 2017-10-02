TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RUSH KAPPA DELTA CHI

Kappa Delta Chi is a service sorority part of the Multicultural Greek Council at Texas Tech. This is our LAST event of our Rush Week!

TONIGHT we will be having a Sisterhood Scavenger Hunt! We will be meeting in the SUB Cafeteria at 6pm. Transportation afterward can be provided if needed, contact: 956-369-6534.

This is the last chance to meet the sisters of Kappa Delta Chi so please make it out to this fun event!


For more information email: alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org

2/10/2017

Abigail Hernandez

abigail.hernandez@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 2/10/2017

SUB Cafeteria

