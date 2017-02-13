The Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center is looking to hire a student video editor/graphic designer for a part-time paid position.
Ideal candidate would be proficient in Adobe products including Adobe Premiere, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator & Photoshop and/or other common video editing and graphic design applications. Candidate must be able to work at least 15 – 20 hours Spring, Summer and Fall semesters with at least two years of school left and has transportation to off-campus office.
Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:
- Produce and edit business promotional, marketing, instructional videos for web-based distribution as needed.
- Design clear, engaging graphic materials for print and the web.
- Maintain various websites on a WordPress platform.
Schedule: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 5 pm, Flexible
Hours: 15 - 20 Hours Weekly
If interested, please send your resume to Huey Lee (huey.lee@nwtsbdc.org).