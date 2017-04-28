Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual events to bring the community together in celebration of keeping campus beautiful.



Registered student organizations, faculty, and staff are invited to come and celebrate Arbor Day, on April 28, in Memorial Circle.



Planting spaces are limited, so sign up as soon as possible.



Student Organizations requesting a spot at Arbor Day must be registered and in good standing with the Center for Campus Life.



Campus departments may also request a planting space.



The registration form can be found at https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/227558 and will open on Monday, February 23. The deadline to register is April 12, 2017 at 3:00 pm.



For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu



Please contact Troy Pike, troy.pike@ttu.edu or the Student Activities office, (806)742-4708, with any questions.