Prof. Lisa Gitelman will be visiting Texas Tech next week as part of the English Department’s Communication-Text-Discourse Initiative.





On Wednesday, 15 Feb, 6-8pm in EN106, she will be delivering her lecture/presentation, entitled “Emoji Dick: Prequels and Sequels." Imagine, if you will, the literary classic Moby Dick but translated into emoji. This talk will consider the contours of social media and the variety of readings that characterize our ever more digitally mediated and data-described world.





Q/A to follow. Admission is free, and all are welcome while open seating lasts. Hope to see you there!





Lisa Gitelman is Professor of Media and English and Chair of the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication at NYU. She is a media historian whose research concerns American book history, techniques of inscription, and the new media of yesterday and today. She is particularly concerned with tracing the patterns according to which new media become meaningful within and against the contexts of older media. Her books include Paper Knowledge: Toward a Media History of Documents (Duke UP, 2014), Always Already New: Media, History, and the Data of Culture (MIT Press, 2006), Scripts, Grooves, and Writing Machines: Representing Technology in the Edison Era (Stanford UP, 1999), and an edited collection ‘Raw Data’ Is an Oxymoron (MIT Press, 2013).

Fuller BIO information is available: http://lisagitelman.org/

Much of her writing is available in our TTU library, including Always Already New as an ebook [http://site.ebrary.com/lib/texastech/detail.action?docID=10173661].