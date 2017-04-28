TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested in planting at Arbor Day, but aren't part of a Student Org?
Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual events to bring the community together in celebration of keeping campus beautiful. Sign up as an individual or with a group of friends and we’ll pair you with others who are taking part in one of Tech’s greatest traditions.

Planting spaces are limited so sign up as soon as possible.

The registration form can be found at https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/227558. The deadline to register is April 12, 2017 at 3:00 pm.

For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu

Please contact Claire Maginness, claire.maginness@ttu.edu, or the Student Activities office, (806)742-4708, with any questions.
3/30/2017

Troy Pike

troy.pike@ttu.edu

Student Union and Activities

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2017

Memorial Circle

