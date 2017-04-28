|
Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual events to bring the community together in celebration of keeping campus beautiful. Sign up as an individual or with a group of friends and we’ll pair you with others who are taking part in one of Tech’s greatest traditions.
Planting spaces are limited so sign up as soon as possible.
The registration form can be found at https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/227558. The deadline to register is April 12, 2017 at 3:00 pm.
For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu
Please contact Claire Maginness, claire.maginness@ttu.edu, or the Student Activities office, (806)742-4708, with any questions.
|Posted:
3/30/2017
Originator:
Troy Pike
Email:
troy.pike@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Union and Activities
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2017
Location:
Memorial Circle
Categories