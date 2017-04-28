|
Take part in one of Texas Tech’s annual events to bring the community together in celebration of keeping campus beautiful.
Register your class to plant and join in the fun! Planting spaces are limited, so sign up as soon as possible.
When registering, put your name as the “Group Name” and then the number of students in your class as the number planting.
The registration form can be found at https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/227558. The deadline to register is April 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu
Please contact Claire Maginness, claire.maginness@ttu.edu, or the Student Activities office, (806) 742-4708, with any questions.
3/15/2017
Troy Pike
troy.pike@ttu.edu
Student Union and Activities
Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/28/2017
Memorial Circle
