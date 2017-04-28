



Take part in one of Texas Tech's annual events to bring the community together in celebration of keeping campus beautiful. Register your class to plant and join in the fun! Planting spaces are limited, so sign up as soon as possible. When registering, put your name as the "Group Name" and then the number of students in your class as the number planting. The registration form can be found at https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/227558 . The deadline to register is April 12, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. For complete information, please visit www.sub.ttu.edu Please contact Claire Maginness, claire.maginness@ttu.edu, or the Student Activities office, (806) 742-4708, with any questions. Posted: 3/15/2017

3/15/2017



Troy Pike



troy.pike@ttu.edu



Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/28/2017



Memorial Circle



