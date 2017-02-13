The Student Award recognizes the efforts of students that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity in the university.





The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Student Award recognizes students who have demonstrated leadership in:





*Engaging in activities and projects that contribute to a better understanding of diversity and equity;





*Supporting activities and programs that promote tolerance and an appreciation of diverse cultures/groups;





*Participating in off-campus activities that foster a greater understanding of diversity; and





*Contributing to activities that promote and celebrate diverse cultures/groups.





The recipient of the Award will receive a $500 scholarship for the next school year.





Applications and nominations are due by March 10.



