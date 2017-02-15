The Staff Award recognizes the efforts of staff to promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity in the university.





The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Staff Award recognizes staff who have demonstrated leadership in:





*Supporting projects that contribute to a better understanding of diversity and equity;





*Supporting programs and activities that promote tolerance and an appreciation of diverse cultures/groups;





*Participating in off-campus activities that foster a greater understanding of diversity; and





*Contributing to activities that promote and celebrate diverse cultures/groups.





The recipient of the Staff Award will receive a $1,500 professional development award.





Applications and nominations are due by March 10.





