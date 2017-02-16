The President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity was created by the Office of the President to recognize the efforts of ladder rank faculty that engage in activities that promote the value of diversity and the importance of equity across the university.





The Award recognizes non-tenured and tenured faculty members who have demonstrated leadership in:





*Providing academic activities and significant projects that contribute to a better understanding of diversity and equity;





*Supporting students and/or student groups in programs and activities that promote tolerance and an appreciation of diverse cultures/groups;





*Participating in off-campus activities and foster a greater understanding of diversity;





*Working to develop academic and curricular experiences that affirm the multicultural goals of the university; and





*Contributing to activities that promote and celebrate diverse cultures/groups.





Each recipient of the award will receive a $2,500 research award.





Applications and nominations are due by March 10.



