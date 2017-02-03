Abby Smith Rumsey is the author of When We Are
No More: How Digital Memory is Shaping Our Future (2016).
“Memory is not about the past,” she observes, “it is about the
future. Memory technologies from papyrus to print have given
humans a unique survival advantage: allowing us to accumulate
knowledge. These technologies shape our perception of history,
time, and personal and cultural identity.” Rumsey trained as a
historian at Harvard and worked for more than a decade at the
Library of Congress’s National Digital Information Infrastructure
and Preservation Program (NDIIPP). Her work investigates
the history of preserving knowledge and memories—right back
to cave paintings—and points to the challenges of the present
and future, when the precarity of ever-evolving softwares and
hardwares may threaten the loss of massive amounts of data.
