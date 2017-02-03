Abby Smith Rumsey is the author of When We Are

No More: How Digital Memory is Shaping Our Future (2016).

“Memory is not about the past,” she observes, “it is about the

future. Memory technologies from papyrus to print have given

humans a unique survival advantage: allowing us to accumulate

knowledge. These technologies shape our perception of history,

time, and personal and cultural identity.” Rumsey trained as a

historian at Harvard and worked for more than a decade at the

Library of Congress’s National Digital Information Infrastructure

and Preservation Program (NDIIPP). Her work investigates

the history of preserving knowledge and memories—right back

to cave paintings—and points to the challenges of the present

and future, when the precarity of ever-evolving softwares and

hardwares may threaten the loss of massive amounts of data.