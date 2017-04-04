Rosi Braidotti’s lecture will focus on the posthumanities

as an emergent field of inquiry, based on critiques of the universalist

image of “Man” and of anthropocentric exceptionalism.

Braidotti’s thinking is post-anthropocentric, encompassing not

only other species, but also the sustainability of our planet as

a whole. Braidotti, whose most recent books are The Posthuman

(2013) and Transpositions: On Nomadic Ethics (2006) argues for a

redefinition of the posthuman knowing subject as a relational,

embodied and embedded, affective, and accountable entity that

is technologically mediated and globally linked. Braidotti, who

was born in Italy, raised in Australia, did her doctoral work at the

Sorbonne and has, since 1988, taught in the Netherlands, speaks

from experience of nomadic and global citizenship.