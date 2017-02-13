|
Looking for something special to do on campus for Valentine’s Day? Look no further than The Market at Stangel/Murdough and The Commons at Talkington Hall! Both locations have special events to make your sweetheart smile!
The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Valentine Cake Decorating | February 13th
Decorate a cake with your date! $3.99
11:30am to 2pm and 5:30pm to 8pm* while supplies last
Valentine Crepes | February 14th
- Pre-frosted White & Chocolate Cakes
- Black, Red, Pink & White Icing
- Fondant Circles & Hearts
- Assorted valentines Candies
Gourmet Crepes made for your sweetheart! $6.59
11:30am to 3pm* while supplies last
Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Cake Pops and other Valentines treats are also available while supplies last!
- Caramel Apple Pie Crepe
- The Elvis Presley Crepe
- Berries & Cream Crepe
The Commons at Talkington Hall
Sugar Cookies Decorating Station | February 14th
Decorate a Valentine Sugar Cookie for you & that special someone! $1.29
11am* while supplies last
