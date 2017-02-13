



The Market at Stangel/Murdough

Valentine Cake Decorating | February 13th

Decorate a cake with your date! $3.99

11:30am to 2pm and 5:30pm to 8pm* while supplies last

Pre-frosted White & Chocolate Cakes

Black, Red, Pink & White Icing

Fondant Circles & Hearts

Assorted valentines Candies Valentine Crepes | February 14th

Gourmet Crepes made for your sweetheart! $6.59

11:30am to 3pm* while supplies last

Caramel Apple Pie Crepe

The Elvis Presley Crepe

Berries & Cream Crepe Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Cake Pops and other Valentines treats are also available while supplies last!



The Commons at Talkington Hall

Sugar Cookies Decorating Station | February 14th

Decorate a Valentine Sugar Cookie for you & that special someone! $1.29

11am* while supplies last



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

2/13/2017



Originator:

Alan Cushman



Email:

alan.cushman@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





