TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Valentine's Day Specials!!!
Looking for something special to do on campus for Valentine’s Day? Look no further than The Market at Stangel/Murdough and The Commons at Talkington Hall! Both locations have special events to make your sweetheart smile!

The Market at Stangel/Murdough
Valentine Cake Decorating | February 13th
Decorate a cake with your date! $3.99
11:30am to 2pm and 5:30pm to 8pm* while supplies last
  • Pre-frosted White & Chocolate Cakes
  • Black, Red, Pink & White Icing
  • Fondant Circles & Hearts
  • Assorted valentines Candies
Valentine Crepes | February 14th
Gourmet Crepes made for your sweetheart! $6.59
11:30am to 3pm* while supplies last
  • Caramel Apple Pie Crepe
  • The Elvis Presley Crepe
  • Berries & Cream Crepe
Chocolate Covered Strawberries, Cake Pops and other Valentines treats are also available while supplies last!

The Commons at Talkington Hall
Sugar Cookies Decorating Station | February 14th
Decorate a Valentine Sugar Cookie for you & that special someone! $1.29
11am* while supplies last

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and your On-Campus Dining Plan, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
2/13/2017

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories