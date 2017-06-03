Imagine a model of aging that includes spiritual tasks for each era of life, drawn from an ancient Jewish text complied in 300 BCE-200 CE. This model is additionally enriched by symbols drawn from the earliest Jewish mystical text, adding layers of teachings-resources-wisdom. Regardless of one’s religious beliefs and practice, this model holds universal voice. Buoying one through the challenges of age, holding inspiration and renewal as we move into the gift of entering another springtime of our lives.









· Monday, March 6, 2017

· 5:30pm -7:00pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI’s

· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave

· Instructor: Vicki Hollander, Rabbi, MFT









If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.









2/20/2017



Shelby Crews



shelby.crews@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/6/2017



Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



