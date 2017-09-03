TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “Film: A Heist in Paradise” March 9, 2017 at 5:30pm

Trouble in Paradise (1932), directed by Ernst Lubitsch, features Herbert Marshall and Miriam Hopkins as two grifters trying to take advantage of a wealthy perfume company owner (Kay Francis). Hilarity ensues as Marshall and Hopkins get deeper and deeper in their scheme which doesn’t go as planned. Also features Charles Ruggles, C. Aubrey Smith, and Robert Grieg.



· Thursday, March 9, 2017
· 5:30-8:00pm
· Fee: $27 for OLLI members
· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club
· Instructor: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S.


If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.


















