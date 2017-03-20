Today’s women lead such active lives – giving so much of ourselves to our family and friends. Renewing and refilling ourselves becomes essential for us to continue to do so. In Jewish mystical text, each season of the year is linked to symbols, resources that can energize, inspire, and support us as we meet the invitations and challenges life holds. This session comes to aid us as we enter into spring with more presence and spirit.
Instructor: Vicki Hollander, Rabbi, MFT, has worked as clergy, teacher, and therapist, with congregations, Hospice-Palliative care units, and facilitated groups. To learn more about her background, visit www.vickihollander.com
Date: March 20, 2017
Day: Monday, 5:30 -7:00p.m.
Fee: $15
Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave