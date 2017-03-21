Technology is transforming our lives, and it is creating mountains of data. That mountain is doubling in size every two years, and by 2020 the data we create and copy annually will reach 44 zettabytes, or 44 trillion gigabytes. Some argue that this abundant data resource has become the “new oil”. Businesses are eager to drill to unlock the mysteries of disease, unblock our traffic jams, and solve industry’s most pressing question: what do consumers really want?



· Tuesday, March 21, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



· Instructor: Steve Black, J.D., LL.M.







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.









3/10/2017



Shelby Crews



shelby.crews@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 3/21/2017



Garden and Arts Center at 44th St. & University Ave.



