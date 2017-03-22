Famously, Thomas Edison tried thousands of times to develop his light bulb before coming up with the filament that worked: “I speak without exaggeration when I say that I have constructed three thousand different theories in connection with the electric light, each one of them reasonable and apparently to be true. Yet only in two cases did my experiments prove the truth of my theory." T. A. Edison







Modern scientists take the same approach, testing theories using the Scientific Method. In this class we will talk about the Scientific Method, about different kinds of experiments that can be developed using that Method, and try our hands at using the Scientific Method to understand a real human disease.









· Wednesday, March 22, 2017

· 2:00-3:30pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.

· Instructor: Clinton C. MacDonald, Ph. D.





If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

















