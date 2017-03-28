The popular image of an ambassador is someone in striped pants attending receptions, fancy dinners, and high-level meetings. This presentation will debunk that myth and lay out exactly what US ambassadors do in conducting their overall mission for the U.S. President, in managing relations between America and their country of assignment, and in overseeing the day to day work of the Embassy. Ambassador Nagy will also briefly discuss the major goals of U.S. foreign policy, and what embassies do – since these factors impact the work of the Ambassador.









·





Tuesday, March 28, 2017

· 5:30-7:00pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.

· Instructor: Ambassador Tibor Nagy





















If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

3/14/2017



Originator:

Shelby Crews



Email:

shelby.crews@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2017



Location:

Garden and Arts Center at 44th St. & University Ave.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

