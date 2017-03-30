Come learn about the FBI from past to present from the perspective of a Special Agent of 25 years serving in the FBI. We will discuss significant cases and the workings of the Federal System - the best and the worst of the FBI. After covering the challenges and changes of the FBI now and into the future, we will discuss the evolution of Federal Law Enforcement and whether it is staying true to the Constitution or becoming a “government police force”. Is the FBI still a true Independent Agency or has it become a “Political Enforcement Entity?”









· Thursday, March 30, 2017

· 2:00-3:30pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.

· Instructor: Kyle Bonath











If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

