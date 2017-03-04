The course will provide an overview of the many factors which affect the implementation of solar energy as an alternative power source. We will discuss the process of collecting solar light and turning it into useable electricity, including the manufacturing processes that are used to produce solar panels. We will then look at how market forces and governmental policies promote and limit deployment on a broad scale. An expected learning outcome is that students will have the knowledge required to make informed decisions about personal and public use of solar generated power.







· Monday, April 3, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



· Instructor: Tim Dallas, Ph.D.,







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Event Information

