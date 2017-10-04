For over two centuries tourists have flocked to Paris in search of entertainment and enlightenment. This course examines the history of two of the city’s most macabre destinations: Père Lachaise Cemetery and the Paris Catacombs. Although they initially appear to be polar opposites of one another, these two burial spaces share a common origin story that dates back to the tumultuous era of the French Revolution. This course will explore that early history and explain how and why the dead experienced a strange revolution of their own at the turn of the nineteenth century.
· Monday, April 10, 2017
· 2:30-4:00pm
· Fee: $15 for OLLI members
· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.
· Instructor: Erin-Marie Legacey Ph.D.,
