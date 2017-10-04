TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents Death in the City of Light on April 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

For over two centuries tourists have flocked to Paris in search of entertainment and enlightenment. This course examines the history of two of the city’s most macabre destinations: Père Lachaise Cemetery and the Paris Catacombs. Although they initially appear to be polar opposites of one another, these two burial spaces share a common origin story that dates back to the tumultuous era of the French Revolution. This course will explore that early history and explain how and why the dead experienced a strange revolution of their own at the turn of the nineteenth century.



· Monday, April 10, 2017

· 2:30-4:00pm

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.

· Instructor: Erin-Marie Legacey Ph.D.,



If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.




3/24/2017

Shelby Crews

shelby.crews@ttu.edu

Alumni Association

