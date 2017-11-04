In four 1-hour sessions participants will study mostly familiar events and issues from an unfamiliar viewpoint, one that makes us reexamine a bit of our state’s past and some of its conventional history.







Independence Day & the Texas Revolution, 1836



Quanah and Cynthia Ann Parker & her capture in 1860



The Texas frontier in 1877: creating a West Texas region



Drought in Texas: A view from deep time to global warming







· April 11, 18, 25 and May 2, 2017



· 3:00-4:00pm



· Fee: $40 for OLLI members



· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



· Instructor: Paul Carlson







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.









