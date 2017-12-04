This course will explore the drinking water crisis that recently occurred in Flint, Michigan when large quantities of lead were found in the town’s drinking water. The talk will include a historical overview of water pollution, a timeline of the events that led to the crisis in Flint, Michigan, an overview of lead toxicity and the risks posed – particularly in children. A discussion of how the decisions of government officials involved in the crisis ultimately affected the outcome will also be included. Participants will have an opportunity to explore potential solutions and discuss the complexities of the problem.



· April 12, 2017



· 2:00-3:00pm



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



· Instructor: Brie Sherwin, J.D., Ph.D.,







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 4/12/2017



Location:

Garden and Arts Center at 44th St. & University Ave.



