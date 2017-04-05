The Yellowhouse Canyon has always been the most beautiful natural area of Lubbock. Unfortunately, during the growth of Lubbock, it became the place to hide the ugliest parts of our urbanization process. By 1968, except for MacKenzie State Park, there were three major wrecking yards, an asphalt batch plant, a concrete batch plant, numerous caliche pits, the City’s garbage dump, and many instances of private dumping in the canyon. In 1968, the City Planning Department devised a plan to reclaim the canyon, build a series of recreational dams and use reclaimed water as a water source. The concept became a part of the “Goals for the 70’s” and after approval of a 2.8 million dollar bond issue after the 1970 Lubbock Tornado, numerous State and Federal grants made the concept a reality. To date, the Lubbock Canyon Lakes Project is still the largest water reuse recreational project in the United States. This class will unveil the behind-the-scene efforts to make it a reality.







May 4, 2017



2:00 -3:30pm



Fee: $15 for OLLI members



Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



Instructor: Jim Bertram, FAICP







If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

4/10/2017



Shelby Crews



shelby.crews@ttu.edu



Alumni Association



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 5/4/2017



Garden and Arts Center at 44th St. & University Ave.



