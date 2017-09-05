Higher education has been a hot topic for the last couple of years. Specifically, issues such as the rising cost of tuition and new terminologies such as MOOCs. LMSs, online and adaptive learning, competency-based education, prior learning assessments and credentialing just to name a few. Advances in technology, the concept of what is a faculty member’s role, and meeting the workforce demands are changing the expectations within higher education. This session will discuss the concepts that will likely have significant impacts on higher education in the future.



· May 9, 2017



· 2:00 -3:30pm



· Fee: $15 for OLLI members



· Location: Garden and Arts Center 44th St. & University Ave.



· Instructor: Melanie Hart, Ph.D.,







