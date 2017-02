The Texas Tech Cooking & Baking club is doing a fundraiser on February 14th. Stop by the Human Science building on Valentine’s Day to pick up some delicious cupcakes made by the Tech Cooking & Baking club! We will be in the Canyon room from 12pm to 3pm.

All funds from this event are going back into the Tech Cooking & Baking Club to support and provide a quality cooking and baking environment for healthy cuisine.

