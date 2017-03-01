The Research, Evaluation, Measurement, and Statistics (REMS) program in the Department of Educational Psychology and Leadership is now accepting graduate applications for Fall 2017. The program offers a vibrant and stimulating environment in which to learn advanced statistics and modern research methodology and to pursue open questions at the frontiers of knowledge. The REMS program is also the centerpiece of the Texas Tech Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis and Policy (IMMAP), which provides university researchers and external clients with consulting services on all manner of research planning and implementation as well as program evaluation.





All new students are granted one of two fellowships that carries full tuition and stipends: in the form of (1) working as a research assistant within IMMAP or (2) conducting independent research with a specific professor in College of Education (COE).



