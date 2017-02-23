The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a data security training and informational session on Thursday, February 23, 2:00pm—4:00pm. Our agenda for the training:
TTU IT Needs You for the War Against Phishing
- The Threat and the TTU Environment
- The Enemy—Crafty Criminals
- Education and Awareness is Our Best Weapon
- Best Practices
We have included time for discussion, and the TTU Information Technology Division will provide refreshments. Please RSVP by February 15 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, February 23
Time: 2:00pm—4:00pm
Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor
RSVP by February 15 to itevents@ttu.edu