Data Security Roundtable on February 23

The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a data security training and informational session on Thursday, February 23, 2:00pm—4:00pm. Our agenda for the training:

TTU IT Needs You for the War Against Phishing 

  • The Threat and the TTU Environment 
  • The Enemy—Crafty Criminals 
  • Education and Awareness is Our Best Weapon 
  • Best Practices

We have included time for discussion, and the TTU Information Technology Division will provide refreshments. Please RSVP by February 15 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 2:00pm—4:00pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by February 15 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:
2/10/2017

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support

