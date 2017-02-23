The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to a data security training and informational session on Thursday, February 23, 2:00pm—4:00pm. Our agenda for the training:

TTU IT Needs You for the War Against Phishing

The Threat and the TTU Environment

The Enemy—Crafty Criminals

Education and Awareness is Our Best Weapon

Best Practices

We have included time for discussion, and the TTU Information Technology Division will provide refreshments. Please RSVP by February 15 to ITevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 2:00pm—4:00pm

Location: Matador Room, SUB 2nd Floor

RSVP by February 15 to itevents@ttu.edu

