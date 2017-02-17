Raiders for Service (RFS) is a student organization that works closely with the CALUE. Throughout the fall and spring semesters, RFS organizes local service events that benefit the TTU/Lubbock community. During this time, RFS also raises funds for students participating in CALUE Service Breaks. CALUE Service Breaks are an exceptional opportunity to learn about different issues outside of TTU/Lubbock, while volunteering throughout the week. If you are interested in learning more about these opportunities, please join us at this meeting or visit the official website here and browse under the ‘service’ tab.

