



Presenters: Nate Williams and Nat Joyner of Solution Zero, LLC





Session 1 - Building a Basic Website with WordPress

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 | 4pm - 6pm

Learn how to set up a website using WordPress, including how to make a website and add content (text and images) and how to customize the appearance of the website to suit your business. Also learn how to host your basic site for free at WordPress.com.





Session 2 - Hosting and Extending Your WordPress Website

Thursday, March 30, 2017 | 4pm - 6pm

Learn how to set up a hosting account and transfer your site from WordPress.com to your new host using your own domain name. Also learn how to install plugins to extend the functionality of your website.









LOCATION: east side of Science Spectrum

COST: $20 per person, first 3 registrants only pay $5!





SEATING IS LIMITED! Go to the following link to register:





CALL Elaine @ 745.1637 if you have any questions.

















Sponsored by the TTU Small Business Development Center