W.W.W. Working With WordPress





Presenters: Nate Williams and Nat Joyner of Solution Zero, LLC

Session 1 - Building a Basic Website with WordPress Tuesday, March 28, 2017 | 4pm - 6pm Learn how to set up a website using WordPress, including how to make a website and add content (text and images) and how to customize the appearance of the website to suit your business. Also learn how to host your basic site for free at WordPress.com.

Session 2 - Hosting and Extending Your WordPress Website Thursday, March 30, 2017 | 4pm - 6pm Learn how to set up a hosting account and transfer your site from WordPress.com to your new host using your own domain name. Also learn how to install plugins to extend the functionality of your website.



LOCATION: east side of Science Spectrum COST: $20 per person, first 3 registrants only pay $5!

SEATING IS LIMITED! Go to the following link to register:



http://nwtsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/14304



CALL Elaine @ 745.1637 if you have any questions.







Sponsored by the TTU Small Business Development Center Posted:

3/6/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 3/28/2017



Location:

TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Small Business Development Center

