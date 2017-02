Sponsored by NSBE. This is a student organization fundraising event that we will have to conclude NSBE week (week of Feb. 20). We will have gaming consoles and FIFA/2K games for people to play in the Lubbock room of the SUB. Everything will be provided by NSBE; people just need to show up and have friendly fun. Please contact Nia long (nia.long@ttu.edu) or Laura Adebayo (laura.gyampoh@ttu.edu) for more information.

