STUDENTS- If you are planning on attending the Red Raiders vs. Baylor basketball game on Monday, February 13th, make sure to come by the ID Office to ensure your STUDENT ID will work at the game. YOU MUST HAVE A CURRENT TECH ID, YOU MUST BE ENROLLED IN SPRING CLASSES, AND YOU MUST HAVE PAID THE ATHLETIC FEE if you are planning on coming through the student entrance.

Even if you were allowed into previous games, it is still a good idea to double check your ID to make sure you can get into future basketball games this semester. To check your card, come by the University ID Office in Room 103 in the Student Union Building, Monday-Friday from 8 am- 5 pm.







***Section II, Part F of the Texas Tech University Student Code of Conduct states that:



1. The student identification card is the property of the university. Furthermore:



a. Students shall not allow their student identification to be used by other persons.



b. Students shall not alter their student identification in any way.



2. On request, students must present their student identification to any member of the university faculty, staff, administration or police.