Enroll in PFP 3301/5322 for 2017 Summer I in Prague! You will learn the basics of personal finance while studying in the beautiful Czech Republic. You will get the chance to see multiple locations as we will be traveling to see the amazing “Bone Church” in Kutna Hora as well as the St. Barbara Cathedral. Your longest excursion will be a weekend in one of the most amazing places imaginable - Vienna, Austria! For more information, please contact Dr. John Gilliam at john.gilliam@ttu.edu