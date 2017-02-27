TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Do you know how much money you spend?
Are you trying to keep better track of how much money you spend? If you have trouble with overspending, try the envelope budget system where you use a set amount of cash for different categories of spending.  For more information on how to save money, come Join Red to Black during America Saves week, February 27th - March 2nd in the Sub Courtyard. Visit r2b.ttu.edu for more information.
2/16/2017

Richard Harrison

rich.harrison@ttu.edu

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2017

SUB Across from Copymail

