Are you trying to keep better track of how much money you spend? If you have trouble with overspending, try the envelope budget system where you use a set amount of cash for different categories of spending. For more information on how to save money, come Join Red to Black during America Saves week, February 27th - March 2nd in the Sub Courtyard. Visit r2b.ttu.edu for more information.
|Posted:
2/16/2017
Originator:
Richard Harrison
Email:
rich.harrison@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/27/2017
Location:
SUB Across from Copymail
